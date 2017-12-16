Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs West Bromwich Albion, Rashford and Lukaku start
Manchester United are at the Hawthorns for Sunday's afternoon kick-off versus West Bromwich Albion. The Red Devils sealed a rather unconvincing 1-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend, and they face a tricky challenge versus the Baggies, although they should come up triumphs with their attack-front.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has been ever-present in the Red Devils' Premier League campaign featuring in all 17 league matches. The Spaniard is assured of his spot between the sticks.
Antonio Valencia should retain his place on the right side of the backline with Ashley Young replacing Luke Shaw at left-back. Phil Jones should be fresh after his recent injury comeback, and we are fancying him to start alongside Chris Smalling, who has been in fine form since becoming a regular fixture in the starting XI.
Nemanja Matic is certain to start at the heart of United's midfield and Marouane Fellaini could potentially partner him, although Jose Mourinho has remained quiet on the Belgian's minor knee injury.
Further forward, Anthony Martial could be benched for Marcus Rashford on the left-wing with Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata retaining their places in the number 10 and right-wing spots respectively.
Romelu Lukaku has found form of late with two goals in three appearances, and his position remains untouchable for now with Mourinho having full confidence in his abilities. The Belgian will start upfront for United.
AFC Bournemouth news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs West Bromwich Albion, Rashford and Lukaku start
Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Adam Lallana