News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Arsenal demand Anthony Martial in part-exchange deal for Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, provided they are offered Anthony Martial in a potential part-exchange deal.
The Red Devils have become the front-runners to sign the Chile international over the past 48 hours with the club willing to pay more than arch-rivals Manchester City.
According to The Star, the north London club are said to have demanded the services of Martial in a potential swap agreement for their contract rebel, but United are not keen on a such a move.
The Europa League holders, however, could be willing to offer Chris Smalling as a makeweight with the centre-back on the Gunners' radar since Louis van Gaal's time in-charge.
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have recently been quizzed about a transfer agreement for Sanchez, but both have kept silent over the ongoing proceedings.
Arsenal return to Premier League action with a game versus Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon whilst United have to wait until Monday night for their showdown versus Stoke City.
Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Bournemouth, Sanchez and Lacazette start
Antonio Conte urges Chelsea board to bid for Arsenal contract rebel
Stoke City news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Stoke City, Valencia and Lukaku start
Welbeck wanted by Stoke City
AFC Bournemouth news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Bournemouth, Sanchez and Lacazette start
Arsenal boss confirms injury for Jack Wilshere