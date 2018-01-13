Arsenal demand Anthony Martial in part-exchange deal for Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, provided they are offered Anthony Martial in a potential part-exchange deal.





The Red Devils have become the front-runners to sign the Chile international over the past 48 hours with the club willing to pay more than arch-rivals Manchester City.



According to The Star, the north London club are said to have demanded the services of Martial in a potential swap agreement for their contract rebel, but United are not keen on a such a move.



The Europa League holders, however, could be willing to offer Chris Smalling as a makeweight with the centre-back on the Gunners' radar since Louis van Gaal's time in-charge.



Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have recently been quizzed about a transfer agreement for Sanchez, but both have kept silent over the ongoing proceedings.



Arsenal return to Premier League action with a game versus Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon whilst United have to wait until Monday night for their showdown versus Stoke City.

