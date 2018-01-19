News » Premier League news » Burnley news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Burnley, Martial and Pogba start
Manchester United will aim to secure their third straight league win of 2018 when they make the short trip to east Lancashire to face Burnley. The Clarets attained a well-earned point in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last month, but their form has been treacherous of late with no victories in six.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has once again had another top season with the Red Devils, and he is currently on 13 clean sheet for the Premier League campaign. He is certain to start in goal.
At right-back, Antonio Valencia is likely to maintain his spot after his brilliant curler in the 3-0 triumph over Stoke City. Likewise, Luke Shaw could retain his spot at left-back despite Ashley Young having served his three-match suspension.
Mourinho had praised Shaw's progress during his pre-match press conference, and this may suggest that he keeps his place ahead of Young, who has not done much wrong in the United shirt this term.
In central defence, Mourinho could stick with a winning combination, and Chris Smalling could retain his spot alongside Phil Jones, who has proved the key pillar beyond United's impressive record at the back.
Paul Pogba bagged yet another man-of-the-match accolade at Old Trafford on Monday night, and he is certain to take the playing field with the ever-present Nemanja Matic in midfield.
Similarly to Pogba, Anthony Martial has shone on the left side of the attack, and he is likely to get the nod over Marcus Rashford. Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata will probably slot into the number 10 and right-wing roles respectively.
Romelu Lukaku bagged his 17th goal of the campaign versus Stoke, and he will want to prove a point versus Burnley after his defensive error last time around offered the Clarets an early lead.
Burnley news
Burnley reach agreement to sign Aaron Lennon
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Burnley, Martial and Pogba start
Stoke City news
Martin O'Neill set to take Stoke City job
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Stoke City, Valencia and Lukaku start