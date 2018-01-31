Arsenal sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee. The Gabon international becomes the club's third signing of the winter transfer window.

Aubameyang had travelled to the Gunners' training ground earlier yesterday, and Wenger had therein confirmed that the deal in a leaked video on the club's official website.



The north London club have now made a formal announcement regarding the move, and they have spent a record fee of around £56m, beating the £46.5m sum paid to recruit Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in the summer.



The 28-year-old has joined us from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee," a statement read on Arsenal's official website.



Aubameyang's contract details are yet to be disclosed, but it is widely speculated that he has inked a three-and-a-half year deal with Arsene Wenger's side.



The Gabonese footballer is due to link up with his teammates in first-team training, and he is likely to be handed his debut when the Gunners host Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

