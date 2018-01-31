James Rodriguez wants Liverpool move?

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez could reportedly push for a move to Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

The 26-year-old is currently in the ranks of Bayern Munich whom he joined on a two-year loan deal from Los Blancos in July 2016.



Rodriguez, 26, has fared decently with the Bavarian giants contributing three goals and six assists in 14 league appearances, but he is being widely tipped to cut short his loan move in the summer.



According to El Gol Digital, the Colombia international has set his sights on making a switch to the Premier League, and Anfield remains his preferred destination.



Liverpool are likely to begin their search for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona earlier this month, and Rodriguez spots an opportunity to establish himself on the left side of the attack.



Jurgen Klopp's side ended a run of two winless matches across all competitions as they secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.



The victory sees them attain the 50th point of their top-flight campaign, and they are now five ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a tricky game versus Manchester United on Wednesday night.

