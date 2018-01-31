Mesut Ozil to pen new Arsenal contract in the summer

Germany international Mesut Ozil has reportedly prepared to pen a fresh three-year contract with Arsenal once he returns from the summer World Cup in Russia.





The 29-year-old has been in a contract standoff with the Gunners over the past 12 months, but according to Bild, the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has influenced the German to rethink his situation.



Ozil is expected to more than double his current wages of £140,000-a-week, but the decision to sign a new deal after the World Cup suggests that he may monitor the club's activity in the summer market.



Arsenal have lost the likes of Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez to Everton and Manchester United respectively this month, and they could be further exits before the transfer deadline with Olivier Giroud seemingly on the cusp of joining Chelsea.



Mathieu Debuchy and Rob Holding are the other players associated with potential exits before the transfer deadline, though the latter is only a loan target for fellow English club Burnley.



Ozil, who has five months on his previous Gunners deal, provided his second assist in as many league games on Tuesday night but the club still succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Swansea City in a lacklustre showing.

