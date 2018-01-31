Mesut Ozil signs new three-and-a-half year deal at Arsenal

Germany international Mesut Ozil has put pen-to-paper on a new three-and-a-half year with Arsenal. The World Cup winner had been regularly linked with a switch to Manchester United prior to committing his future to the Gunners.





According to BBC Sport, the 29-year-old has signed a fresh contract until the summer of 2021 after agreeing to wages of around £350,000-a-week, which makes him the highest-paid player in the Gunners' history,



Ozil had initially shown reluctance to extend his stay with the north London club, but the recent arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are deemed to have played some part in persuading the German to stay.



The attacker joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for a then-record fee in the summer of 2013, and he has since been a fundamental player in the club's ranks, contributing towards their FA Cup success in three of the last four seasons.



With the latest deal, Ozil is likely to remain with the north London giants until the age of 32, and he will be hoping to win more silverware, and probably aiming to end the club's Premier League drought.





