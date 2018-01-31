Emerson Palmieri seals Chelsea move

Chelsea have secured the signing of Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma on a four-and-a-half year deal. The Blues have paid an initial £17.5m for the left-sided defender with a remaining £7m likely to be settled in form of add-ons.





The Blues had initially been interested in a double deal involving both Palmieri and Edin Dzeko from the Giallorossi but they eventually agreed a deal for only one player after they failed to agree contractual terms with the latter.



"I came here because it's a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club," Palmieri told the club's official website.



Palmieri is likely to provide the much-needed competition in the left wing-back spot where the Blues have been overly reliant on Marcos Alonso this term.



Antonio Conte recently sanctioned the loan exits of Kenedy and Baba Rahman and Palmieri stands a chance of starting for the Blues in the FA Cup fifth round next month.





