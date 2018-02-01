News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Real Madrid turned down chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are reported to have turned down the opportunity to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite being offered for £48m by Borussia Dortmund in the backend of the winter transfer window.
The Gabon international became Arsenal's record signing on Wednesday after they paid a £56m sum to pursue his signature on a four-and-a-half year contract.
According to El Gol Digital, Zinedine Zidane's side could have hijacked the deal from the Gunners' grasp with Dortmund willing to accept £8m less to sanction his move to the Bernabeu.
However, the Spanish outfit turned down the offer owing to the striker's off-the-field conduct which saw him suspended on a couple of occasions with Dortmund.
Arsenal have generally played with a single centre-forward but Arsene Wenger could be tempted to go with two upfront when the Gunners take on Everton this weekend.
The north Londoners are presently eight points behind a Champions League spot, and they cannot afford anymore slip-ups if they are to stand a chance of qualification for the competition via their league standings.
