Arsenal to spend £70m on Sporting duo?

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a double swoop for William Carvalho and Gelson Martins from Sporting this summer.





The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette in recent weeks as they look to reshape their squad ahead of the 2017/18 season.



However, according to A Bola, the FA Cup holders are also keeping a close eye on Sporting duo Carvalho and Martins, who could be available for a combined £70m sum.



Carvalho, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, has been associated with a whole host of Premier League clubs over the years, but he has decided to stay put at Sporting with the desire to win the Primeira Liga.



Meanwhile, Portuguese attacker Martins made a huge impression for the Lisbon outfit last season, and this has attracted interest from Liverpool and Arsenal with the latter looking for potential replacements for Alexis Sanchez.



Carvalho has amassed 10 goals in 154 outings for Sporting to date while Martins has managed 14 goals in 87 appearances for the Primeira Liga club.

