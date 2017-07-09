AC Milan lodge €60 million bid for Aubameyang

Previous reports on AC Milan joining the race for the Borussia Dortmund forward were made official after the club tabled a €60 million offer to the German team.

Italian news outlets Football Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport both confirmed the €60 million bid from AC Milan. PSG's and Real Madrid's interest in the Gabonese failed to materialise and Milan are hoping to take advantage of that to acquire the services of the Dortmund forward.



The Italian giants also offered a four-year contract to Aubameyang with an annual salary of €8 million.



However, it is reported that Dortmund wants at least €70 million for the 28-year-old. Aubameyang's agent is also demanding an annual salary of close to €12 million, citing Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian's previous offer as justification.



They will also face competition from Chelsea for his signature after the Blues missed out on Everton's Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. With Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa also set to leave, Chelsea are in serious need of a centre-forward.



AC Milan executive director Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli will fly to Dortmund to try and wrap up the deal amidst interest from Chelsea.



Aubameyang actually signed his first professional contract with the Italian side in 2008 after joining their youth academy a year earlier. He stayed at Milan till 2011 but failed to make an appearance for the Rossoneri as he was loaned out to Dijon, Lille, Monaco, and St-Etienne before leaving.



The Gabonese finished as top scorer in the Bundesliga last season, edging out Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski with an incredible 31 goals in 32 games. He also scored 40 goals in all competitions as he led Dortmund to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the German Cup.

