Alvaro Morata opens up on Chelsea deal

Spain international Alvaro Morata is focused on putting on the Chelsea shirt after the Blues reached an agreement to pursue his services from Real Madrid this summer.





The Premier League holders confirmed the deal via their official website, and the player is left to agree terms over a long-term contract once he undergoes a successful medical.



Morata had been used sparingly by manager Zinedine Zidane last term, and he was determined to leave the Bernabeu in order to better his chances of starting for Spain at next year's World Cup.



The former Juventus man is due to seal his club-record £75m move to Chelsea in the coming days, and speaking to Marca, the striker expressed his eagerness to link up with the Blues.



"I am very happy, God willing, tomorrow I will be at Chelsea, a club that has always loved me. I'm not disappointed, for nothing, I've won four titles here, but now I only think of putting on the Chelsea shirt," he told Marca.



Morata had played second fiddle to Karim Benzema for most of last season, but he managed more La Liga goals (15) when compared to the Frenchman - just 11.

