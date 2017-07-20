Manchester United eye late-window bid for Ross Barkley

Manchester United will lodge an attempt to sign midfielder Ross Barkley from Everton in the dying stages of the summer transfer window.





The England international is currently recuperating from a groin problem which will keep him out of pre-season action.



Barkley had been left out of the Toffees' pre-season tour of Tanzania and the Netherlands, but the club have confirmed that he has undergone an operation on his groin.



As a result of his surgery, interest in his services appears to have diminished with Tottenham Hotspur yet to lodge a formal approach to pursue his signature.



According to The Mirror, United boss Jose Mourinho still has Barkley on their transfer shortlist, but he will wait until the final days of the transfer window before making an offer.



Everton are currently demanding a sum of £50m for their contract rebel, and United are looking for a late bargain deal after having already signed Romelu Lukaku from the Merseyside club.



Barkley has snubbed a new £100,000 a week at Goodison Park, and this has put the club in a difficult position as he could leave on a free transfer in a year's time.

