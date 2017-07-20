Stoke City turn attention to Ashley Young

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is planning a move for Manchester United's Ashley Young as he looks to replace Marko Arnautovic in the club's ranks.

The Potters are set to lose the Austria international to West Ham United this week after they agreed on a £24m sum for his sale.



As a result, Hughes is keen to recruit a replacement in the coming days with Young being identified as a suitable target for the Staffordshire club.



Young was tipped to leave for China with Shandong Luneng during the previous transfer window, but Jose Mourinho blocked his move as the club required backup in their quest to achieve Europa League success.



The 32-year-old ended the season on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, but he still managed to make a meaningful contribution while being handed out the captaincy on occasions.



Young has yet to take part in the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States, and Hughes is hoping to seal a cut-price deal for the former Aston Villa man.



The attacker has a year left on his United deal, but it could be extended by a further 12 months due to a clause present in the contract.

