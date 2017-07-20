Arsenal set Jack Wilshere asking price

Arsenal have reportedly set an asking price of £20m for midfielder Jack Wilshere , who is attracting interest from both Sampdoria and West Ham United.

The England international spent the vast part of last season on loan Bournemouth where he made decent progress before sustaining a leg fracture against Tottenham Hotspur in April.



Arsene Wenger's side have shown no signs of extending Wilshere's contract beyond 2018, and they are prepared to offload him for a sum of around £20m.



The Gunners have already snubbed an offer of £6m plus add-ons from Italian club Sampdoria, and they are expecting a much higher bid from West Ham United.



Meanwhile, the north London giants are following a similar approach to Manchester City's deal for Kelechi Iheanacho, and want a buy-back clause placed in Jack Wilshere's sale.



Wilshere is due to return to first-team action during the start of the new campaign, but it is highly unlikely that he would get into the Gunners lineup, which has settled under the new 3-4-2-1 formation.

