Chelsea make £25m bid for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Premier League holders Chelsea have lodged a £25m offer for Arsenal's versatile ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England international is reluctant to extend his contract beyond 2018 as he wants regular gametime in the central midfield role.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has been utilised as a wing-back since the Gunners' shift to the 3-4-2-1 formation, and this has not gone well with the Englishman, who sees his future at the centre of the park.
According to The Mail, the Blues have lodged a £25m bid for the former Saints graduate with Antonio Conte looking to bolster both the midfield and wing-back positions.
However, their attempt is likely to be rebuffed by the Gunners with Arsene Wenger not keen on The Ox's sale despite the risk of losing him on a free in 12 months' time.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has managed to secure a midfield role with the Three Lions owing to his upturn in form at club level but he faces a testing campaign next term with a starting spot not guaranteed at Arsenal.
Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are likely to be the preferred choices for the right wing-back and left wing-back roles respectively whilst Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka will probably command the midfield positions.
