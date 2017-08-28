Leicester City make £27m bid for Andros Townsend

Leicester City have reportedly made an offer worth £27m to pursue the services of Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend .





The 26-year-old joined the Eagles from Newcastle United last summer and went on to score three goals in 36 top-flight outings last term.



Townsend has participated in all three of his side's league games under Frank de Boer this season, but the Foxes remain hopeful of luring him to the King Power Stadium.



According to The Mirror, the former English champions have lodged a £27m bid for Townsend as they seek to tempt the Eagles into a sale.



Craig Shakespeare's side are also in the hunt for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling, who could potentially add more steel to the Foxes' backline.



The likes of Jamie Vardy, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani continue to be linked with summer exits, and the Foxes could have a busy period before Thursday's transfer deadline.



Leicester City have won just one of their opening three games this season, but they will take the positives from the defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal.

