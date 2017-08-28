Swansea City to re-sign Manchester City outcast?

Swansea City are reportedly prepared to offer an escape to former striker and Manchester City outcast Wilfried Bony . The Ivory Coast international has largely struggled during his time at the Etihad, scoring just 10 times in 46 outings.

Bony, 28, also had a dismal loan spell with Stoke City during the 2016/17 season, and he is on the cusp of leaving Pep Guardiola's side.



According to The Mail, the Swans will lodge a fresh £13m attempt for Bony after their initial £10m bid was turned down by the Mancunian giants.



Bony notched 35 goals in 70 appearances for the Swans prior to his Citizens move in 2015, and a move back to the Liberty Stadium could enhance his chances of reviving his flagging career.



Swansea sold their main playmaker in Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton earlier this month, and they could also lose Fernando Llorente to Chelsea before the transfer deadline.



Paul Clement's side have made a decent start to the new season with a victory and a draw boosting their points tally to four after three league outings.

