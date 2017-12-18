News » Premier League news » AFC Bournemouth news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Bristol City, McTominay and Pogba start
Manchester United will seek to continue their defence of the League Cup when they face Bristol City in the quarter-final stage. The Red Devils have secured successive wins against Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion in the English top-flight, but Jose Mourinho is likely to make wholesale changes owing to the festive schedule.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Sergio Romero is likely to start in goal for United at Ashton Gate having featured in the previous two League Cup games. Antonio Valencia is sidelined with a hamstring issue but he would have been rested regardless of the situation. Matteo Darmian is likely to replace the Ecuadorian at right-back with Luke Shaw occupying the left-back spot.
Likewise, there will certainly be changes in the central defensive department with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling likely to stick to a bench role at best. Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof could feature in their places.
Scott McTominay had a storming game in midfield against Bournemouth last week, and the 21-year-old is likely to return to the starting lineup alongside Paul Pogba, who has served his three-match ban for a rash but unintentional challenge on Arsenal's Hector Bellerin.
Anthony Martial is likely to be drafted into the lineup for the Bristol game, and the Frenchman will most likely play on the left side of the attack with Marcus Rashford on the right whilst Jesse Lingard could feature in the number 10 position.
Romelu Lukaku has regained his scoring touch of late with three goals in four matches across all competitions, but he could be benched for the midweek game to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic his maiden start of the season.
