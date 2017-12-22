News » Premier League news » Leicester City news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Leicester City, Lukaku and Pogba start
Manchester United will aim to return to winning ways when they visit east Midlands to take on Leicester City on Saturday night. The Red Devils saw their two-match winning streak come to an end in midweek after they succumbed to a surprise defeat to Bristol City in the League Cup quarter-final.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Spain international David de Gea has the preferred choice between the sticks for the Premier League duties, and he is certain to start his 19th game on the trot.
However, the backline is expected to see at least one change with Antonio Valencia sidelined with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Ashley Young could swap positions to start at right-back with Luke Shaw getting the nod at left-back, where he has impressed of late.
The central defence could see familiar faces in Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, both of whom received a well-earned rest in midweek. Smalling only came on as an injury-time substitute versus Bristol City.
Paul Pogba could not influence United's play on his return from suspension, and he is rest assured of a spot in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic, who was rested for the midweek clash owing to a minor muscular problem.
Further forward, the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata should return to the starting lineup after playing no part versus Bristol, whilst Marcus Rashford could make the cut ahead of Anthony Martial.
Romelu Lukaku could not change the complexion of the midweek Cup game, but he is still in a good vein of form in the top-flight where he has scored headed-goals in back-to-back games.
