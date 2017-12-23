Manchester United plan £25m bid for Luke Shaw replacement

Fulham's teenager sensation Ryan Sessegnon has been identified as a potential target for Manchester United ahead of the winter transfer window.

The teenager has been in fine form for the west London outfit this campaign, and he recently notched a match-winning hat-trick during Fulham's 5-4 win over Sheffield United.



Both Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid have been strongly associated with the England youth international, but according to The Telegraph, United are prepared to offer an initial £25m bid for the versatile ace.



Sessegnon, who can play anywhere on the left side of the field, is being seen as a probable replacement for Luke Shaw, who has been linked with a winter exit despite making his first-team comeback.



Tottenham are said to have already approached United for Shaw, and the Englishman's future at Old Trafford looks uncertain with his contract expiring in just over six months' time.



Fulham are currently said to value Sessegnon at around £30m, and they could potentially demand the player to return on for the season as they aim to end their Premier League wait.

