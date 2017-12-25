News » Premier League news » Burnley news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Burnley, Lukaku and Rojo start
Manchester United will seek to return to winning ways when they host Burnley at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. The Red Devils saw their two-winning streak come to an end during the League Cup defeat to Bristol City, and they have since drawn 2-2 in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has been ever-present in United's Premier League campaign, and the Spaniard should keep his place between the sticks. The 26-year-old has 10 clean sheets to his name.
In the backline, Jose Mourinho is likely to make an enforced change with the injured Chris Smalling making way for Marcos Rojo. The Argentine should partner Phil Jones in central defence.
Victor Lindelof was in good touch at right-back versus Leicester, and the manager could stick with the Swede with Luke Shaw coming in for Ashley Young at left-back.
In midfield, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are likely to keep their positions for the second game on the trot. The former has looked out of form since his return from suspension, but he remains an influential players in the first XI.
Both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard were guilty of missing clear-cut chances versus Leicester, but the pair are likely to retain their places on the wings after Marcus Rashford had a rather dismal showing off the bench.
Juan Mata was the star performer versus Leicester City after netting a brace, and the Spaniard should feature in the number 10 position behind Romelu Lukaku, who will lead the line.
