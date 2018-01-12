News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Manchester City, Salah and Firmino start
Liverpool entertain Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League meeting at Anfield. The Reds suffered a damaging 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium earlier this campaign, and they will be aiming to avenge their loss whilst condemning the Citizens to their first pointless game of the season.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Simon Mignolet has been Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper for most of the season, and he is likely to be picked ahead of Loris Karius between the sticks.
At right-back, Joe Gomez has excelled over the past few months, and he is likely to maintain his position with Andrew Robertson featuring on the left side of the backline.
In central defence, Virgil van Dijk is set to make his Premier League debut, and we are fancying him to start alongside Dejan Lovren, though Klopp may have other plans in mind.
James Milner may be brought on to solidify the midfield, and he could potentially partner Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the centre of the park.
With Philippe Coutinho having departed, Sadio Mane is pretty much assured of his spot on the left wing, whilst Mohamed Salah could feature on the right side of the attack after recovering from a groin injury.
Liverpool are alleged to have begun contract talks with Roberto Firmino, and this exhibits his importance in the squad. The Brazilian will most certainly lead the line for the Reds.
