News » Premier League news » Newcastle United news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United, Lukaku and Pogba start
Manchester United will seek to clinch second Premier League win on the trot when they face-off against Newcastle United at St James Park on Sunday.
The Red Devils secured a 2-0 triumph over Huddersfield Town in the previous outing, and this saw them close the gap to leaders Manchester City to 13 points.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea secured his 15th shutout of the campaign versus the Terriers, and he will be eyeing another quiet day at the back in his quest to win the Golden Glove. At the back, Jose Mourinho is likely to stick with the same combination from the previous weekend with Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw slotting into the full-back positions whilst Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo will take their places in central defence.
Paul Pogba was a surprise omission from the first XI versus Huddersfield, and Mourinho probably wanted to hand a minor warning to the Frenchman that he is not automatically assured of a starting spot. Nonetheless, he should return to the starting lineup versus Newcastle United with Nemanja Matic as usual partnering him at the heart of the midfield.
The combination of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata worked fruitfully during the second-half versus the Terriers, and there is every chance that Mourinho will stick with the trio, thus leaving Anthony Martial on the bench. Romelu Lukaku notched his 18th goal of the campaign after a delightful cross from Mata last weekend, and he will be aiming to add to his tally against Rafael Benitez's men.
Newcastle United news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United, Lukaku and Pogba start
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-2) vs Newcastle United, Cahill and Hazard start
Huddersfield Town news
Jose Mourinho explains Paul Pogba's exclusion from starting lineup
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Huddersfield Town, Sanchez and Mata start