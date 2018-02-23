Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Chelsea, Rashford and Sanchez start

Manchester United play host to Chelsea in this weekend's Premier League showdown at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have lost two of their previous three top-flight outings, and they face a must-win game on Sunday in order to maintain their second position in the standings.





Formation: 4-2-3-1



Lineup:



David de Gea produced a spectacular performance during United's goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League. He will be expected to continue his fine form against Chelsea, though he will anticipate better assistance from the backline.



Antonio Valencia has been the first-choice in the right-back position for United, and Mourinho is likely to persist with the Ecuadorian more so for his leadership qualities. At left-back, Luke Shaw is likely to replace Ashley Young.



Eric Bailly has returned to full fitness after an extended gap with an ankle injury, and he may be fancied to make his first league start since his appearance versus Chelsea back in November. The Ivorian is likely to partner Chris Smalling in central defence.



In midfield, Scott McTominay could get the nod over Paul Pobga once more after a strong performance versus Sevilla, where he curbed the attacking instincts of Steven N'Zonzi and Ever Banega. The youngster is likely to accompany the ever-present Nemanja Matic.



United lacked a distinct attacking threat with the 4-3-3 formation, and Mourinho may resort to the familiar setup in order to facilitate three attacking players behind the centre-forward.



Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial only made cameo appearances off the bench versus Sevilla, but we are fancying the pair to start on the left and right wing respectively with Alexis Sanchez slotting in the second striker role.



Romelu Lukaku missed a glorious chance of claiming an away goal on Wednesday night, but judging by Mourinho's selection through the season, he is expected to start upfront.

