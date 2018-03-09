News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Liverpool, Rashford and Lukaku start
Manchester United entertain Liverpool in Saturday's early kick-off at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have secured back-to-back victories in the English top-flight, and they will now be eyeing a positive result versus the Reds in order to maintain the second position in the standings.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has conceded in each of the last three games, but he will be desperate to keep a clean sheet. The Spaniard is certain to start in goal.
Antonio Valencia has been the undoubted first-choice for the right-back, and he is likely to captain the side from the position with Luke Shaw probably getting the nod over Ashley Young in the opposite direction.
Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have been the preferred central defensive combination in recent weeks, but we are anticipating a change with Eric Bailly coming in for the latter, to make his first start of 2018.
With two in midfield, Scott McTominay could be the player to make way. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are strong candidates to keep their positions from the previous game versus Palace.
Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata undoubtedly changed the complexion of the game on Monday night, and the pair are likely to slot into the left and right side of the attack respectively.
Alexis Sanchez has found little success on the wings this term, and hence we are fancying him to start in the support striker role behind Romelu Lukaku this weekend.
