Man City £10 million short of Walker deal

Manchester City's long term pursuit of Tottenham and England defender Kyle Walker still appears to be far from concluded as their latest approach for the fullback has fallen £10 million short of Spurs' £50 million asking price.





City are determined to sign a new right back ahead of the new Premier League season, with their defence being what forced them out of the running for the title last season.



They have been chasing Walker for several months now and their determination to sign him has increased after Dani Alves snubbed the opportunity for a reunion with Pep Guardiola, opting for a move to Paris Saint-Germain instead.



The England international is very keen to leave the North London club and looks set to see his salary double if he completes the move up to Manchester. Despite his ambitions to leave the club, Tottenham will not settle for a fee below their valuation.



The Standard reports that the two parties are currently some way apart in terms of an agreement. Mauricio Pochettino's side want £50 million for their first choice fullback, whereas Manchester City have only been prepared to offer £40 million as of yet.



Whilst a deal is expected to be made eventually, it could go on for weeks to come as both teams attempt to get the best value that they possibly can.

