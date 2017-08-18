Blaise Matuidi officially joins Juventus for €20 million

Matuidi has completed his much-anticipated move to Italian champions Juventus after undergoing a medical last night and penning a three-year contract.

Reports have been circulating over the past few days that Juventus had completed the signing of Matuidi from PSG. The arrival of Neymar from Barcelona for £198 million has forced PSG into looking for offers for some of their main players, including Blaise Matuidi, Julian Draxler, Lucas Moura, Hatem Ben Arfa, Serge Aurier and Grzegorz Krychowiak to strike a balance in their account books.



Matuidi had spent six seasons at PSG, morphing into one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe and striking a potent partnership with Marco Verratti, winning an incredible 16 trophies and was named Ligue 1's player of the year in 2015.



Juventus released an official statement on the club's website that read: "Juventus can today confirm the arrival of midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain. The French international, 30, has signed a three-year deal at the club until 30 June 2020."



PSG's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi also commented on Matuidi's exit and was quoted by ESPN saying: "Blaise will remain in our hearts and he will always be welcome in the big PSG family. We wish him every success in his first challenge abroad and every success with the France national team in this World Cup season."



Matuidi is likely to strike a partnership with Sami Khedira or Claudio Marchisio as Juventus aim to defend their Serie A title again this season.

