Burnley close in on £15 million striker

After seeing their initial £12 million bid rejected, Burnley are closing in on the signing of Leeds United and New Zealand striker Chris Wood , in a deal that would see the Championship earn £15 million.





Wood topped the Championship scoring charts last season for Leeds, scoring 27 goals as the Yorkshire club narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs. Leeds are hoping to go one better and be in with a chance of promotion this season and see Wood as a key member of their squad, but face having an unsettled player if they refuse him the opportunity to play in the Premier League.



With Andre Gray departing Turf Moor recently, Sean Dyche is on the lookout for a new striker who will be able to score the goals to keep Burnley in the Premier League for another season.



Burnley were interested in Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest earlier in the transfer window, but Middlesbrough beat them to the signing of the 24-year-old.



The Mirror reports that Burnley will spend the £18 million that they received for Andre Gray on Chris Wood, with an initial £15 million payment plus add-ons.



