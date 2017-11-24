News » Premier League news » Brighton & Hove Albion news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Pogba and Lukaku start
Manchester United entertain newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's afternoon kickoff at Old Trafford.
Jose Mourinho's side succumbed to a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Basel in midweek, but the manager will still take confidence from the fact that the likes of Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned much-needed gametime after their injury lay-offs.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Spain international David de Gea has been in splendid form for United once more this term. The shot-stopper has shutout his opponents in eight of the 12 league games, and he is a certain contender to start in goal.
Eric Bailly is expected to recover from an 'unknown' injury, and the Ivorian could partner Chris Smalling in central defence, considering Phil Jones is still out with a thigh strain.
The full-back positions are pretty much sorted out for United with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young expected to start in the right and left side of the central defence.
Nemanja Matic has been ever-present at the heart of United's midfield, and he is certain to partner Pogba, who put in a man of the match performance in the 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United last weekend.
Further forward, we can expect Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to occupy the wing positions with Juan Mata a potential candidate to play in the number one role ahead of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Armenia international Mkhitaryan is understood to be struggling with fatigue as per The Sun, and he has been left out of the last two matchday squads by Mourinho.
Romelu Lukaku ended his seven-match scoreless streak with a second-half goal versus Newcastle, and he will surely set his sights on going through a good run of form ahead of the December schedule.
