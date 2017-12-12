News » Premier League news » AFC Bournemouth news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) to face Bournemouth, Ibrahimovic and Mata start
Manchester United will seek to close the gap on runaway leaders Manchester City when they host Bournemouth in Wednesday's league clash at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals City last weekend, and as a result, find themselves 11 points behind the table-toppers, who have lost just once across all competitions.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has put in a couple of world-class performances in goal this term, and he is likely to maintain his position versus the Cherries against whom he has yet to keep a clean sheet.
Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young looked far off from their best form, but Mourinho could persist with them in the full-back positions, owing to their showing prior to the derby defeat.
Chris Smalling is a likely contender to feature in the central defensive role, and he could be accompanied by Victor Lindelof, who has been error prone since his costly slip versus Newcastle United.
Paul Pogba is still suspended owing to his red card offence versus Arsenal, and the Frenchman's absence is likely to offer Ander Herrera his second straight Premier League start alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were particularly impressive during the derby defeat last weekend, and we are backing the pair to interchange in the wing positions with Juan Mata in the number 10 role.
Romelu Lukaku has been a huge disappointment for Manchester United since October with just two goals across all competitions. His defensive errors cost dearly versus City, and this could earn Zlatan Ibrahimovic his maiden start of the campaign.
Predicted Manchester United lineup: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, Rashford, Mata, Martial, Ibrahimovic
