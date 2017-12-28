News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Leicester City, Mane and Lovren start
Liverpool hos Leicester City in Saturday's league meeting at Anfield. The Reds extended their winning streak to 11 games after the 5-0 victory over Swansea City, and they will have their sights on continuing this run to stay clear of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the top-four hunt.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Simon Mignolet has been the first-choice shot-stopper for Liverpool despite his recent flaws, and he is likely to keep his place between the sticks.
Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have taken turns to partner Ragnar Klavan in recent games, and the duo could be paired alongside each other in central defence.
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his maiden league goal with a stunning strike versus Swansea, but Klopp could rotate his options with Joe Gomez replacing his compatriot at right-back.
Meanwhile, Alberto Moreno remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and Andrew Robertson is set to retain his position on the left side of the backline.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have progressed into a quality signing for the Reds, and Klopp could persist with the Englishman in a three-man midfield involving Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho.
Sadio Mane has been in-and-out of the Reds lineup of late, and Klopp could offer him a start on the left wing, with Mohamed Salah on the right, and Roberto Firmino potentially leading the line.
