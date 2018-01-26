Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Yeovil Town, Sanchez and Rashford start
Manchester United will look to continue their winning start to 2018 when they face-off against Yeovil Town at Huish Park in the FA Cup fourth round.
The Red Devils scrapped through a 2-0 win over Derby County in the previous round, and Jose Mourinho has suggested that he will play a very strong team versus the League Two strugglers.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Sergio Romero is likely to start between the sticks for United with David de Gea due to be rested for the Friday night game. The Argentine has kept two clean sheets in six outings this term.
In central defence, Victor Lindelof is likely to return to the lineup alongside Marcos Rojo, whilst Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw could slot into the right and left-back positions respectively.
Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have been the regulars in central midfield for United, but Mourinho could opt to rest the latter to bring in Marouane Fellaini for his first start of 2018.
Further forward, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are likely to keep their places in the left-wing and number 10 positions respectively whilst Alexis Sanchez could be handed his debut on the right-wing ahead of Juan Mata.
Marcus Rashford started the previous Cup outing versus Derby County, and he may probably get the nod ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the centre-forward position.