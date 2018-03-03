News » Premier League news » Crystal Palace news
Predicted Manchester United (4-3-3) vs Crystal Palace, McTominay and Lukaku start
Manchester United will seek to continue their recent momentum when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night. The Red Devils picked up a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea in the previous outing, and a victory in south London will strengthen their chances of finishing in the top-four.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
David de Gea had a couple of jittery moments during the Blues win, but he will be expected to start in goal, as he has for the entire Premier League campaign.
Antonio Valencia is likely to captain the side once again from the right-back spot, but we are anticipating a change in the opposite direction with Luke Shaw getting a start ahead of Ashley Young. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remain sidelined for the south London trip, and hence Jose Mourinho has limited options at the heart of the defence. Chris Smalling is likely to start, and he could be paired alongside Eric Bailly, who could make his first start since November 2017.
A midfield three has been the way forward for Mourinho in the past three matches, and sticking with the same formation may see a similar partnership from the previous game. Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic are strong contenders to start with Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini still recovering from respective hamstring and knee injuries.
Anthony Martial had a rather dismal performance against the Blues, though he contributed towards Lukaku's opener. We are anticipating Mourinho to include match-winner Jesse Lingard in the first XI, and hence the Frenchman could make way. Alexis Sanchez may return to his preferred left wing role with Lingard on the right, thus allowing Romelu Lukaku to lead the frontline.
