Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Sevilla, Mata and Rashford start
Manchester United welcome Sevilla at Old Trafford for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 stage. The Red Devils played out a goalless draw on the road during the first leg, and they now have the advantage of their homeground in order to beat their La Liga counterparts.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea could not do much with Eric Bailly's goal over the weekend, but he still has a key task on his hands to prevent Sevilla from scoring an away goal. He is expected to start in goal.
At the back, Jose Mourinho is likely to stick with the combination from the weekend, and this may see Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young in the full-back positions with Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly performing the central defensive duties.
Paul Pogba is apparently a 50/50 to make the Champions League game with a thigh issue, and his absence could see Mourinho stick with Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in a two-man midfield.
Further forward, Juan Mata is likely to slot into the right-wing position with Marcus Rashford on the left, whilst Alexis Sanchez is a strong contender for the number 10 role, having been ever-present since his United switch.
Romelu Lukaku popped up with a headed-assist for Rashford's opening goal against Liverpool over the weekend, and he will be hoping to continue his bright form versus Sevilla. He is set to lead the line.
