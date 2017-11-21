Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Basel, Fellaini and Martial start
Manchester United will look to cement top spot in their Champions League group when they travel to St Jakob Park to take on FC Basel on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils are currently six points ahead of Basel and CSKA Moscow, and they are in a very strong position to qualify regardless of their result in Switzerland.
Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho will want to keep the winning momentum, and he is likely to pick a strong squad which is capable of sealing the victory over the Swiss champions.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has been the undisputed number one at United, and he could be backed to start his fifth consecutive Champions League game on Wednesday.
Both Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are presently in the treatment, and this will most likely see Mourinho persist with Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling in the two-man central defence.
Antonio Valencia has featured in just one Champions League outing for United this campaign, and it would not be a surprise if he is rested for Matteo Darmian at right-back.
Similarly, Ashley Young could be benched for the left-wing spot with Daley Blind a potential candidate to feature ahead of Marcos Rojo, who has just returned from a gruesome knee injury.
Paul Pogba has only returned from a hamstring problem and Mourinho could offer him a midweek rest alongside Nemanja Matic, who has worked his socks off in the opening months of the campaign.
In their absence, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera are strong contenders to feature in central midfield with the latter having recently earned a one-year extension to his contract, as per The Mail.
Further forward, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard could feature on either side of Juan Mata, who looked solid in the number 10 position against Newcastle United last weekend.
Despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return, Romelu Lukaku remains the main striker in the United ranks, and he will fancy extending his 12-goal tally, now that he has broken his goalless run.
