Real Madrid plot £80m bid for Manchester United attacker

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to lodge a bumper offer to pursue the services of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial .

The Frenchman has been in fine form for the Red Devils this term, contributing seven goals and six assists in 19 appearances.



According to The Sun, Zinedine Zidane is looking into a move for Martial amid the club's woes upfront since the start of the season. The likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have struggled to score goals regularly in La Liga while Gareth Bale is still in the treatment room.



As per The Sun, Zidane is looking to add youth and speed to his squad in the coming transfer windows as plan for life after Ronaldo, who is approaching the latter stages of his professional career.



Jose Mourinho's side are unlikely to consider any approach for Martial in the New Year, but it is still reported that Los Blancos could test their resolve with a tempting £80m offer.



Martial joined the Mancunian giants from Monaco back in the summer of 2015, and he has since racked 32 goals and 23 assists in over 100 appearances across all competitions.

