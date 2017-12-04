Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-1-1) vs Atletico Madrid, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses start

Chelsea play host to Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League group stage game on Tuesday night. The Blues have also sealed qualification to the knockouts but they now stand the chance of topping their group with a victory over their Spanish counterparts.

Formation: 3-5-1-1



With the first spot in the group at stake, Conte is likely to go with his strongest possible lineup which could potentially eliminate Atletico Madrid as well.



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois is a likely contender to start in goal having featured in the previous five Champions League games. Cesar Azpilcueta and Andreas Christensen are certain to keep their positions in central defence, and they could be accompanied by skipper Gary Cahill, who only came as a late sub versus Newcastle United.



Victor Moses played the full 90 minutes versus Newcastle, and Conte may well persist with the Nigerian in the right wing-back role given the importance of the encounter. Likewise, Marcos Alonso is the undisputed choice at left wing-back, and he is assured of a starting role.



The three-man midfield could once be deployed against Atleti with Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante pairing up with Tiemoue Bakayoko, who was benched in place of Danny Drinkwater last weekend.



Further forward, Eden Hazard will relish another challenge versus Atleti after he shined in the reverse fixture, and he is likely to play behind Spanish centre-forward Alvaro Morata.

