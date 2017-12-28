News » Premier League news » Burnley news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Southampton, Jones and Lukaku start
Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they host Southampton in their final league game of 2017.
The Red Devils have secured back-to-back 2-2 draws against Leicester City and Burnley respectively, and Jose Mourinho is likely to demand more from his forward players, who have misfired during the festive period.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea has conceded four goals in the last two outings, but he could not have done much to restrict the opposition from scoring. He is certain to start between the sticks.
Victor Lindelof was an unused substitute during the Burnley draw, but the Swede could get the nod alongside Phil Jones at the heart of the defence.
With Antonio Valencia still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Ashley Young could continue on the right side of the backline with Marcos Rojo possible getting the call over Luke Shaw in the opposite direction.
Paul Pogba struggled to influence play during the first half versus Burnley, and this has been sort of a sequence with the Frenchman. He still remains an influential player, and can be fancied to partner Nemanja Matic in midfield.
Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford were not in the best of form versus Burnley, and the latter could be replaced by Anthony Martial, who missed the last outing with a minor knee problem.
Likewise, Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked short of full fitness playing in the number 10 position, and he is most likely to be replaced by Jesse Lingard, who bagged a match-levelling brace versus Burnley.
Romelu Lukaku had another poor performance at the back, and he was the subject to critics once more. Despite this, he remains United's best option to lead the attack.
