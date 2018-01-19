News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Swansea City, Firmino and Mane start
Liverpool will look to prolong their 14-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League when they take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. The Reds ended Manchester City's dominance with a 4-3 triumph last weekend, and Jurgen Klopp will now set his sights on firming the club's top-four spot.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
German shot-stopper Loris Karius has been drafted in for recent matches versus Everton and Manchester City, and he is expected to start ahead of Simon Mignolet for the third game on the trot.
At right-back, Joe Gomez has established himself as the preferred choice, and he is likely to retain his place with Andrew Robertson in the opposite direction.
Virgil van Dijk has returned to training after recovering from a tight hamstring, and he could be handed his debut alongside Joel Matip at the heart of the defence.
Klopp has the services of Jordan Henderson to bank on this weekend, but he may stick with the winning combination of Emre Can, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum in central midfield.
Likewise, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are certain to keep their places on the left and right side of the attack whilst Roberto Firmino will lead the frontline.
