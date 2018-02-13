Predicted Manchester City lineup (4-3-3) vs Basel, Aguero and Stones start

Manchester City will be aiming to make strides towards the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they take on Basel at St Jakob Park in the round of 16 first-leg. The Swiss champions have possessed an impressive record against English sides with four wins in their previous five home outings, but they can expect a stiffer challenge versus the Premier League leaders.

Formation: 4-3-3



Lineup:



Ederson has played every minute of Champions League football for the Citizens this campaign, and he is certain to keep his place in goal.



At right-back, Kyle Walker is likely to maintain his position with Danilo probably getting the nod ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back spot.



In central defence, Aymeric Laporte is a potential doubt after missing training on Monday, and he could replaced by John Stones, who is likely to partner Nicolas Otamendi in central defence.



Fernandinho has been Guardiola's go-to man for the holding midfield role, and the Brazilian is expected to start with Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan starting ahead of him.



Bernardo Silva has got a lengthier role in Leroy Sane's absence, and the Portuguese is likely to start ahead of the German, who may feature from the bench.



Silva is likely to take up his position on the right-wing with Raheem Sterling on the left whilst Sergio Aguero is certain to lead the line after his four-goal heroics versus Leicester City.

