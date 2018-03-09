News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Manchester United, Salah and Van Dijk start
Liverpool face-off against Manchester United in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off at Old Trafford. The Reds are currently two points behind United in the league standings, and they have the chance to leapfrog their rivals to second spot with a first victory in five attempts at the stadium.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Loris Karius has been the first-choice goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp in 2018, and the German is certain to start between the sticks for the Manchester trip.
In defence, Klopp is likely to return to his preferred combination, and this could see Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in the full-back positions whilst Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren are likely to perform the central defensive duties.
In midfield, Jordan Henderson is likely to play in a deeper role in a three-man combination with Emre Can and the impressive Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slotting ahead of him.
Mohamed Salah notched his 24th goal of the Premier League campaign last weekend, and he is now tied with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.
The Egypt international is certain to start on the right-wing with Sadio Mane on the left, whilst Roberto Firmino is likely to lead the line after contributing another valuable assist versus Newcastle last weekend.
