Predicted Chelsea lineup vs Leicester City without Diego Costa

Premier League leaders Chelsea will have to cope without Diego Costa when they make the visit to Leicester City on Saturday evening.

The Spain international will be left out of the matchday squad after he had a bust-up with the fitness coach earlier in the week.



Formation: 3-4-3



The Blues have adapted excellently to the 3-4-3 formation, and Conte would have no intention of changing his setup amid Costa absence.



Lineup:



Belgian international Thibaut Courtois is expected to start between the sticks as he has done since the start of the season.



The trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill will keep their places at the back. There is the temptation to play Kurt Zouma, but the Italian would not take the risk against the English champions, who are still good on their home turf.



Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been the regular wing-backs since the start of November, and there is no doubt that they will start in their respective positions.



Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante have settled as the preferred pairing at the centre of the park, but there could be a change with Cesc Fabregas coming in for the former to provide more creativity.



The frontline will definitely see a change this weekend with Costa not in contention. Pedro and Willian have both impressed under Conte's management this season, and it is predicted that the duo will play on either side of Eden Hazard, who will act as the makeshift striker.



Michy Batshuayi is the backup option to take up the centre-forward, but Conte does not seem to have much confidence in the player's abilities - another substitute appearance on the cards.

