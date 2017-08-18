Manchester United set to lodge £55 million bid for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar

After missing out on primary transfer targets Cristiano Ronaldo , Gareth Bale , and most recently Ivan Perisic , Manchester United are set to bid £55 million for Monaco's Thomas Lemar , who is also a target for rivals Arsenal.





Jose Mourinho is still in the market for an out-and-out winger after missing out on Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo and more frustratingly Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic. At the moment, they only have Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who both operate on the left. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata are not out-and-out wingers and tend to drift inwards more.



According to the Sun, Manchester United are weighing up a £55 million bid for Monaco's Thomas Lemar, who is also a target for Arsenal. However, the Gunners have seemingly cooled their interest in the winger after seeing a £45 million bid turned down by Monaco, who are hesitant to sell the player themselves after losing Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Valère Germain. Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho are also reportedly close to leaving.



United's £55 million bid would be in excess of the £50 million Monaco demanded from Arsenal and it might be a signal of intent on Ed Woodward's side as he wants to ensure a deal is completed in the shortest possible time.



Lemar had a fantastic season for Monaco, especially in Ligue 1 where he scored 10 goals and registered nine assists. In addition, he completed 400 passes in the final third of the pitch, created an astonishing 72 chances and also completed 50 take-ons. With Lukaku the focal point of Mourinho's attack, consistent delivery from the wings will be essential for the team's success.

