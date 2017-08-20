Antonio Conte to go on massive £200 million spending spree before transfer window shuts

After Chelsea's opening day defeat to Burnley and the Community Shield loss to Arsenal, Conte has been given the green light to go on a £200 million spending spree to buy up to five players.





Despite signing Álvaro Morata, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Willy Caballero and Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea have still looked weak, especially in midfield and defence. This was illustrated by losses to Burnley in the opening match of the Premier League and more so in the defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield where they were truly outrun and outplayed throughout the match.



Conte has tried to get Alex Sandro and Dani Alves from Juventus before to shore up his defence but failed in their pursuit of both players. Now, Conte has set his sights of five players - Danny Drinkwater, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Southampton trio Virgil van Dijk, Cedric Soares, and Ryan Bertrand, in a spending spree that could potentially reach £200 million.



With Chelsea aiming to fire on all fronts this season, squad depth is extremely important. The Blues were totally out of European competitions last season and many experts identified that as a major factor behind them winning the league last season.



It will be a tough ask to get all three of the Southampton defenders as the Saints are unlikely to sell all three players this close to the end of the window. Arsene Wenger has already reiterated that Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be leaving the club. That leaves Danny Drinkwater as the most plausible player to sign at this point in time.





