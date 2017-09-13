Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) to face Sevilla, Sadio Mane starts

Liverpool will make their Champions League bow on Wednesday night when they host Sevilla at Anfield.

The Reds last featured against the Andalusian outfit in the Europa League final in 2006 where they lost by a 3-1 scoreline, and they will be looking to avenge their defeat.



Formation: 4-3-3



Lineup:



Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that Loris Karius will start in goal against the La Liga club unless there is a late injury to disrupt his selection.



Trent Alexander-Arnold should keep his place at right-back after scoring a brilliant free-kick in the playoff against Hoffenheim. Alberto Moreno has started the last three games for Liverpool, and he could retain his place at left-back. Dejan Lovren was surprisingly benched in place for Ragnar Klavan for the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City. The Croatian will most probably reclaim his place alongside Joel Matip in central defence.



Onto the midfield, Klopp may not make any changes with Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can likely to keep their places. Can bagged a brace in the 4-2 triumph over Hoffenheim last time around, and the German has hit the heights, initially thought of him.



Sadio Mane will be serving a three-man domestic suspension for his high challenge on City's Ederson, but that will have no influence on his selection.The Senegalese is likely to start on the left side of the attack with Mohamed Salah on the right, while Roberto Firmino could take his usual position in the centre-forward role.



Philippe Coutinho has been included in the provisional squad for the Champions League opener, but he may have to settle for a bench role following his antics earlier in the season.



Liverpool (4-3-3): Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Salah, Mane, Firmino

