Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Chelsea, Mane and Salah start
Liverpool play host to Chelsea in Saturday's late kick-off at Anfield. The Merseysider come into the game on a three-match winning streak, and they are seeking their first league triumph over the Blues at Anfield since 2012.
Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League despite being 3-0 up at half-time, and he will expect a strong response versus Chelsea, who are one of the league's second-best travellers.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Simon Mignolet has started the majority of the Premier League games this term, and he is a guaranteed candidate to start ahead of Loris Karius in goal.
Joel Matip participated in full first-team training after a thigh injury, and he is likely to take up his position alongside Dejan Lovren at the heart of the backline.
Joe Gomez has been a quality replacement for the injured Nathaniel Clyne at right-back, and the English man can be fancied to keep his position with Alberto Moreno on the other side of the central defence.
Skipper Jordan Henderson is likely to partner Emre Can at the centre of the park whilst Philippe Coutinho could feature just ahead of them in an attacking midfield role.
Klopp is unlikely to make any changes to his front three with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane taking up the right and left wing positions respectively with Roberto Firmino leading the attack.
Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3) Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane
