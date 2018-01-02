Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Arsenal, Hazard and Moses start

Chelsea will look to end their recent winless streak against Arsenal when they travel to the Emirates Stadium for Wednesday's league outing. The Blues have failed to win any of their last three competitive games versus the Gunners, two of which have resulted in defeats in the FA Cup final and Community Shield.

Formation: 3-4-2-1



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present in the Blues' goal this campaign, and he recently kept his 11th clean sheet of the campaign versus Stoke City. He is certain to start in goal.



Andreas Christensen is likely to return to the starting lineup after missing a few games, and the Dane could partner Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta in a three-man backline.



Victor Moses was substituted prior to the half-way mark versus Stoke, and this gives an indication that he will keep his right wing-back spot with Marcos Alonso in the opposite direction.



In midfield, Conte could go with more physique than finesse, and we are backing N'Golo Kante to start alongside compatriot Tiemoue Bakayoko in the centre of the park.



Further forward, Eden Hazard is certain to start after being rested for last weekend's game, we could the Belgian in his preferred left wing spot with Pedro on the right, and Alvaro Morata leading the line.

