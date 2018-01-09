News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-2) vs Arsenal, Hazard and Morata start
Chelsea play host to Arsenal in the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. The Blues have failed to win any of the last four meetings versus their London rivals, but they will take heart from the 2-2 draw earlier this month, where Alvaro Morata had numerous chances to finish the game.
Formation: 3-5-2
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois is likely to start his Cup game of the season after Willy Caballero was picked for the weekend goalless draw versus Norwich City in the FA Cup.
In central defence, the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are likely to return to the starting lineup, and they could be partnered by Antonio Rudiger in a three-man backline.
Victor Moses had a tough game last time around, but he appears likely to start in the right wing-back spot with Marcos Alonso featuring in the opposite direction.
The three-man midfield worked in Chelsea's favour during their recent trip to the Emirates, and Conte could prolong with the same formation with N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko taking part.
Further forward, Eden Hazard is likely to return from a minor knock for the London derby with Alvaro Morata playing ahead of him in the centre-forward position.
