Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Huddersfield Town, Sanchez and Mata start
Manchester United will seek to maintain their second position in the Premier League when they host Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford this weekend.
The Red Devils produced a poor performance in the recent 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, and Jose Mourinho will expect a strong response versus the Terriers, who are lying just above the drop zone.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea was helpless in his quest to stop Spurs from scoring, but he will be hoping to keep his 15th clean sheet of the campaign this weekend.
Chris Smalling and Phil Jones had a rather dismal performance versus Spurs, and the former could be replaced by Marcus Rojo at the heart of the defence.
At right-back, Antonio Valencia has pretty much earned his place under Jose Mourinho, but they may be a change in the opposite direction with Luke Shaw coming in for Ashley Young.
In midfield, Mourinho is likely to stick with the regular combination of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic with the latter having been ever-present through United's league campaign.
Further forward, Jesse Lingard could get the surprise axe from the starting lineup, and we are fancying Alexis Sanchez to feature in the number 10 role with Anthony Martial and Juan Mata either side.
Romelu Lukaku struggled once more to find the breakthrough against an elite English club, but his position is unlikely to be in doubt. The Belgian is expected to lead the line as usual.
